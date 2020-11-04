Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 24% over the past week following Oceaneering International, Inc.'s (NYSE:OII) latest third-quarter results. Revenues of US$440m beat expectations by a respectable 4.9%, although statutory losses per share increased. Oceaneering International lost US$0.80, which was 135% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Oceaneering International after the latest results. NYSE:OII Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 13 analysts covering Oceaneering International is for revenues of US$1.70b in 2021, implying a not inconsiderable 13% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 88% to US$0.86. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.66b and losses of US$1.38 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Oceaneering International's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$6.90, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Oceaneering International analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.75. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 9.1% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 13% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.6% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Oceaneering International is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Oceaneering International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Oceaneering International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Oceaneering International (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

