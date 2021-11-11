Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Oceaneering International, Inc.'s (NYSE:OII) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The US$1.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$497m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$35m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Oceaneering International will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the American Energy Services analysts is that Oceaneering International is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$26m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 185% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Oceaneering International given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Oceaneering International is its debt-to-equity ratio of 135%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

