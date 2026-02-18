Oceaneering International Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $177.65 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $56.09 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.61 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to $668.57 million from $713.45 million last year.

Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

