Oceaneering International Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $65.015 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $54.442 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.118 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $768.184 million from $698.161 million last year.

Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.015 Mln. vs. $54.442 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $768.184 Mln vs. $698.161 Mln last year.

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