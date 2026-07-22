Markets
OII

Oceaneering International Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

July 22, 2026 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $65.015 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $54.442 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.118 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $768.184 million from $698.161 million last year.

Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.015 Mln. vs. $54.442 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $768.184 Mln vs. $698.161 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.