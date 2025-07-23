Oceaneering International Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $54.44 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $34.99 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $698.16 million from $668.81 million last year.

Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54.44 Mln. vs. $34.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $698.16 Mln vs. $668.81 Mln last year.

