OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $OII Reports Quarterly Earnings

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL ($OII) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $713,450,000, beating estimates of $693,270,565 by $20,179,435.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $OII stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN H BEACHY sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $75,702

LEONARDO P GRANATO (SVP, IMDS) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $56,240

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FMR LLC removed 1,442,110 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,610,228

SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC removed 1,288,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,597,507

HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 1,275,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,272,863

BROWN ADVISORY INC added 941,849 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,563,421

FIL LTD added 723,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,863,664

BLACKROCK, INC. added 586,310 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,290,964

EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 500,386 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,050,066

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $88,255,800 of award payments to $OII over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

