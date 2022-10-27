Oceaneering International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OII

In trading on Thursday, shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (Symbol: OII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.76, changing hands as high as $13.92 per share. Oceaneering International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 22.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OII's low point in its 52 week range is $7.25 per share, with $18.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.77.

