An Oceaneering Insider Sold 7,000 Company Shares. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director Deanna Goodwin sold 7,000 shares a transaction value of approximately ~$285,000 on July 1, 2026, at a weighted average price of $40.69 per share.

The transaction represented 16.32% of Goodwin's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 35,905 shares (0.0360% of outstanding shares).

All shares traded were held directly, with no indirect or derivative involvement.

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Deanna L. Goodwin, a member of the Board of Directors of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), reported the sale of 7,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on July 1, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,000 Transaction value ~$285,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 35,905 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.41 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($40.69); post-transaction value based on July 1, 2026 market close ($39.39).

Key questions

How impactful was this transaction on Deanna Goodwin’s overall stake?

Goodwin reduced her direct holdings by 16.32%, retaining 35,905 shares after the sale, which comprises 0.0360% of the company's outstanding shares as of July 1, 2026.

Goodwin reduced her direct holdings by 16.32%, retaining 35,905 shares after the sale, which comprises 0.0360% of the company's outstanding shares as of July 1, 2026. Were any indirect or derivative holdings involved in this transaction?

No, the disposition involved only directly-held common stock, with no shares traded via trusts or derivative securities. No indirect holdings were disclosed in this filing.

No, the disposition involved only directly-held common stock, with no shares traded via trusts or derivative securities. No indirect holdings were disclosed in this filing. Does this transaction reflect an established selling pattern or a one-off event?

This is Goodwin’s first open-market sale in at least two years, with prior reported transactions limited to administrative events, indicating no recurring cadence of selling activity.

This is Goodwin’s first open-market sale in at least two years, with prior reported transactions limited to administrative events, indicating no recurring cadence of selling activity. How does the transaction price compare to recent trading levels and the company's performance?

The weighted average sale price of $40.69 was slightly above the July 1, 2026 market close of $39.39, and follows a one-year total return of 80.84% as of the transaction date, suggesting the sale occurred near recent highs.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 10,400 Revenue (TTM) $2.80 billion Net income (TTM) $339.49 million 1-year price change 80.84%

* 1-year price change calculated as of July 1, 2026.

Company snapshot

Oceaneering International provides subsea robotics, manufactured products for energy infrastructure, asset integrity management, and aerospace and defense engineering solutions.

The company generates revenue primarily through engineering services, equipment sales, and long-term contracts in offshore energy, defense, and industrial automation sectors.

Key customers include offshore oil and gas operators, government agencies, aerospace contractors, and industrial clients seeking advanced robotic and digital solutions.

Oceaneering International is a diversified engineering and technology firm with global operations and a strong presence in the offshore energy and defense markets. The company leverages a broad portfolio of subsea robotics, digital solutions, and specialized manufactured products to address complex operational challenges for major industry players. Its scale, technical expertise, and multi-sector reach underpin its competitive positioning in high-value, mission-critical applications.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 30 sale of Oceaneering International stock by Board of Directors member Deanna Goodwin occurred at a time when shares were soaring. The stock eventually reached a multi-year high of $44.22 on July 14. Goodwin sold for a weighted average price of $40.69.

It seems Goodwin capitalized on the rising share price to lock in some gains. Post-transaction, she retained nearly 36,000 shares, a sign that she remains confident in the company’s long-term outlook.

Oceaneering stock went on a great run thanks to positive business developments. The company announced customer orders totaling $1 billion in the first quarter with some contracts extending out to 2031. Its Q1 revenue was up 3% year over year to $692 million.

Oceaneering expects further sales growth in Q2 with EBITDA in the range of $100 million to $110 million. The company produced adjusted EBITDA of $103 million in the second quarter of 2025, so it looks like it will deliver a solid increase in 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.