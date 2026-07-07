Oceaneering Awarded Four-Year Offshore Brazil ROV Services Contract By Petrobras

(RTTNews) - Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII), a subsea engineering and applied technology company, on Tuesday said its Brazilian subsidiary, Marine Production Systems do Brasil LTDA (MPS), has won a contract from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services offshore Brazil.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Operations for the four-year contract are expected to begin in 2027.

Under the agreement, Oceaneering will supply two work-class ROVs and specialized tooling packages, along with monitoring and positioning support services. The ROV systems will be deployed from AKOFS Offshore's subsea engineering support vessel, Aker Wayfarer, which Petrobras has contracted for intervention, installation and abandonment activities.

The project will be carried out by Oceaneering's local team in Brazil.

Oceaneering said it has supported Petrobras' subsea engineering campaigns for more than a decade and has operated in Brazil for nearly 30 years through MPS.

Oceaneering shares were nearly 2% up in pre-market trading after closing at $38.88 on Monday.

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