OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) Price Target Increased by 26.67% to 34.40

The average one-year price target for OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) has been revised to $34.40 / share. This is an increase of 26.67% from the prior estimate of $27.16 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from the latest reported closing price of $31.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanaGold. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGC is 0.76%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.27% to 75,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 9,772K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,242K shares , representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 56.15% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 7,401K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,287K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 18.21% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,095K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,218K shares , representing a decrease of 255.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 13.75% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,536K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,616K shares , representing a decrease of 276.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 9.20% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3,550K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,300K shares , representing a decrease of 274.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 1.76% over the last quarter.

