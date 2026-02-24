OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) Price Target Increased by 21.40% to 60.50

The average one-year price target for OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) has been revised to $60.50 / share. This is an increase of 21.40% from the prior estimate of $49.84 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $76.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.69% from the latest reported closing price of $56.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanaGold. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 27.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGC is 0.84%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 56.40% to 32,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3,550K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,300K shares , representing a decrease of 274.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 1.76% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,469K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,969K shares , representing a decrease of 245.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,365K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,040K shares , representing a decrease of 198.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 19.74% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 2,294K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,080K shares , representing a decrease of 819.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 60.57% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,176K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,739K shares , representing a decrease of 209.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 18.30% over the last quarter.

