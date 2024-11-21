OceanaGold price target raised to C$6 from C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on OceanaGold (OCANF) to C$6 from C$4.75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OCANF:
- OceanaGold Announces Promising Exploration Results
- OceanaGold price target lowered to C$4.50 from C$5.25 at CIBC
- OceanaGold Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- OceanaGold Sees Significant Boost in Gold Production
- OCANF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.