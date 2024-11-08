OceanaGold price target lowered to C$4.50 from C$5.25 at CIBC

CIBC lowered the firm’s price target on OceanaGold (OCANF) to C$4.50 from C$5.25 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares.
