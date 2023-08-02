News & Insights

OceanaGold (OCANF) Price Target Increased by 7.43% to 3.20

August 02, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

The average one-year price target for OceanaGold (OTC:OCANF) has been revised to 3.20 / share. This is an increase of 7.43% from the prior estimate of 2.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.30 to a high of 3.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.20% from the latest reported closing price of 2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanaGold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCANF is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.69% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OCANF / OceanaGold Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 24,785.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCANF by 99.60% over the last quarter.

