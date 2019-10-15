OceanaGold halts Didipio mine operations in Philippines amid dispute

MANILA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australia's OceanaGold Corp OGC.AX said on Tuesday it has suspended production at its Didipio gold and copper mine in northern Philippines due to a dispute with local government.

OceanaGold now expects to produce between 460,000 and 480,000 ounces of gold and 10,000 to 11,000 tonnes of copper this year at Didipio, assuming no further production or sales for the remainder of the year.

