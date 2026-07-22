OceanaGold Gets TSX Approval To Renew Share Buyback For Up To 22 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Canadian-listed gold and copper miner OceanaGold Corp. (OGC.TO) announced on Wednesday that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its share buyback program.

Under the Normal Course Issuer Bid or NCIB, OceanaGold may repurchase up to 22 million common shares, or about 10% of its public float, between July 24, 2026 and July 23, 2027, the company said.

As of July 21, OceanaGold had 222,447,523 common shares issued and outstanding. The company said it may buy back up to 209,812 shares per day under the program.

Over the prior 12 months, OceanaGold repurchased $270 million of shares under the previous buyback. The board in February approved up to $350 million in repurchases for 2026. Year to date, $134 million has been completed, the company said.

Since starting its buyback program in July 2024, OceanaGold has returned more than $325 million to shareholders.

OceanaGold has also entered an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker to allow repurchases during internal trading blackout periods. Any shares bought under the NCIB will be cancelled, the company said.

On the Toronto stock exchange, shares of OceanaGold closed Tuesday's trading 5.99 percent higher at C$33.07.

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