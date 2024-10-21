News & Insights

Oceana Lithium’s Promising Progress in Northern Territory

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.

Oceana Lithium Limited has reported significant progress at its Napperby Project in the Northern Territory, highlighting the area’s potential for lithium, rare earth elements, and uranium. This project is strategically positioned within the resource-rich Arunta Province, known for its promising geological formations. Investors may find the location’s proximity to key infrastructure and the ongoing exploration activities particularly intriguing.

