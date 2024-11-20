Oceana Lithium Unveils Share Entitlement Offer

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.
Oceana Lithium Limited has launched a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.21 million by issuing new shares to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The rights issue allows shareholders to purchase two new shares for every three they hold, with the offer closing on December 5, 2024. The initiative aims to strengthen Oceana Lithium’s financial position as it continues its exploration projects in Brazil, Northern Territory, and Western Australia.
