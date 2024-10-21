News & Insights

Oceana Lithium Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s financial statements and vote on a non-binding resolution regarding the remuneration report. Shareholders can participate by attending in person or submitting a proxy form by November 19, 2024. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their investments and provides insights into the company’s performance and governance.

