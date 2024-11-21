Oceana Lithium Gains Strong Support at AGM

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting where key resolutions were overwhelmingly approved, including the re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility. The strong support for these resolutions underscores investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This outcome could influence investor sentiment positively, making Oceana Lithium an intriguing prospect in the stock market.

