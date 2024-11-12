Oceana Lithium Announces $1.2 Million Share Offer

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. is launching a non-renounceable pro rata offer to eligible shareholders, aiming to raise approximately $1.2 million by issuing new shares at $0.022 each. This offer, fully underwritten by Westar Capital Limited, allows current investors to expand their stakes with two new shares for every three existing shares. Investors should note the speculative nature of this investment opportunity.

For further insights into AU:OCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.