Ocean Wilsons Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 27, 2024, with all resolutions proposed in the March 21 notice being approved by shareholders. The proxy votes, which totaled over 25 million, showed strong support for most resolutions, although some faced significant opposition. The company has released full details of the voting results for each resolution, indicating active shareholder participation.

