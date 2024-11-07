Ocean Sun AS Unveils Q3 2024 Results and Innovations

Ocean Sun AS (DE:OW7) has released an update.

Ocean Sun AS has announced its third quarter 2024 results, showcasing its innovative floating solar technology. The company highlights its unique approach combining maritime expertise and photovoltaics, positioning itself as a leader in the floating solar market. With operations in Oslo, Singapore, and Shanghai, Ocean Sun aims to address global energy needs.

