Ocean Power Technologies Secures Contract for PowerBuoy® Deployment on East Coast

Ocean Power Technologies announces contract for PowerBuoy® deployment on East Coast, integrating sensors for marine applications.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT) announced a new contract for the immediate delivery of a PowerBuoy® to be deployed on the East Coast of the USA. This contract will facilitate the integration of surface and subsea sensors, though specific details remain confidential. CEO Philipp Stratmann highlighted the potential for revenue growth and emphasized the opportunities for research and security applications that the PowerBuoy® offers. The company, based in Monroe Township, New Jersey, provides innovative marine power and data solutions, aiming to enhance safe and efficient ocean operations across various industries. Further information on OPT can be found on their website.

Ocean Power Technologies has secured a significant contract for a PowerBuoy®, indicating strong demand for its innovative marine power solutions.

The contract supports the integration of surface and subsea sensors, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing technology in research and security applications.

CEO Philipp Stratmann expressed enthusiasm about revenue growth, suggesting positive future prospects for the PowerBuoy® and WAM-V® business lines.

Details regarding the contract are not disclosed due to its confidential nature, which may raise concerns about transparency and the potential implications for stakeholder trust.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates inherent uncertainty in the Company’s projections, which could lead to disappointment if actual results do not meet expectations.

The mention of risks and uncertainties related to the success of its PowerBuoy® products suggests potential vulnerabilities in the Company's business model and market performance.

What is the recent contract announced by Ocean Power Technologies?

Ocean Power Technologies announced a contract for a PowerBuoy® for immediate delivery in the USA, focusing on surface and subsea sensor integration.

Where will the PowerBuoy® be deployed?

The PowerBuoy® will be deployed on the East Coast of the United States.

What industries does Ocean Power Technologies serve?

Ocean Power Technologies serves the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets.

What are the main products offered by Ocean Power Technologies?

The company offers PowerBuoy® platforms and WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles, providing clean power and marine robotics services.

Where is Ocean Power Technologies headquartered?

The headquarters of Ocean Power Technologies is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California.

$OPTT Insider Trading Activity

$OPTT insiders have traded $OPTT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPTT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERENCE JAMES CRYAN purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $14,800

PETER E. SLAIBY purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $6,713

$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”),



a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract for a PowerBuoy



®



for an immediate delivery in the USA. This contract enables the future integration of surface and subsea sensors, and the buoy will be deployed on the East Coast. Due to the confidential nature of the contract, further details are not being disclosed.





Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT, expressed his enthusiasm about this revenue generating contract, stating, "In addition to the material growth of our WAM-V



®



business, we are excited to continue growing our PowerBuoy



®



business. We believe that providing persistent and resident monitoring offers a lot of opportunities for our solutions in research and security applications. Offering proven technology solutions makes it easy for our potential customers to integrate additional WAM-V



®



s and PowerBuoy



®



s into their operations.”





For additional information about OPT and its services, please visit our website



Ocean Power Technologies



.







ABOUT





OCEAN





POWER





TECHNOLOGIES







OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy



®



platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V



®



unmanned surface vehicles (USV’s) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the continued success of its Powerbuoy



®



products and Merrows™ solution and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



