Ocean Power Technologies Secures Contract for Integrated WAM-V® with European Offshore Services Provider

Ocean Power Technologies secures a contract for a WAM-V® from a European Offshore Services Provider, expanding its market presence.

Quiver AI Summary

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT), a leader in sustainable marine power solutions, announced a contract with a European Offshore Services Provider for a fully integrated WAM-V® vehicle, marking a significant step in its expansion into the European Union market. The vehicle will be assembled and delivered promptly, with in-country training and services provided. CEO Philipp Stratmann highlighted the strong market demand for OPT's systems, driven by global needs in defense, security, and offshore operations. He expressed optimism for future growth opportunities in the U.S., Latin America, the Middle East, and now Europe.

Potential Positives

Ocean Power Technologies has secured a contract with a new European Offshore Services Provider, signifying successful market expansion into the European Union.

The contract includes the immediate assembly and delivery of a fully integrated WAM-V®, showcasing the company's operational efficiency and ability to meet customer demand.

Philipp Stratmann, the CEO, indicated strong market demand for the company’s systems, which may drive further growth and additional contracts in various regions including the U.S. and Latin America.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a substantial reliance on forward-looking statements, which introduces uncertainty regarding the actual success and revenue generation from the secured contract and future operations.



There is a lack of detailed financial information regarding the contract, which might raise concerns about the anticipated revenue and profitability associated with this deal.



The announcement mentions expansion into Europe, but it does not provide clear metrics or goals, potentially indicating a lack of concrete strategic planning in entering new markets.

FAQ

What contract did Ocean Power Technologies recently secure?

Ocean Power Technologies secured a contract for a fully integrated WAM-V® from a European Offshore Services Provider.

How does this contract affect OPT's expansion plans?

This contract supports Ocean Power Technologies' expansion into the European Union, enhancing their market reach with end customers and resellers.

What services will be provided under this new contract?

Training and services for the WAM-V® will be provided in-country to the customer under this new contract.

What markets does Ocean Power Technologies serve?

Ocean Power Technologies serves defense, security, oil and gas, science, research, and offshore wind markets with innovative marine solutions.

Where are Ocean Power Technologies' headquarters located?

The headquarters of Ocean Power Technologies is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OPTT Insider Trading Activity

$OPTT insiders have traded $OPTT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPTT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERENCE JAMES CRYAN purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $14,800

PETER E. SLAIBY purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $6,713

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”),



a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced it has secured a contract from a new European Offshore Services Provider for a fully integrated WAM-V



®



for near term delivery. This contract expands the Company’s previously announced expansion into certain regions to the European Union, working with end customers and resellers. The vehicle will be assembled immediately and shipped to the customer. Training and services will be provided in-country.





Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT, expressed his enthusiasm about this contract, stating, "Securing this contract is testament to demand for our systems in the market. Recent efforts globally, whether focused on defense and security or autonomous survey and offshore construction, are continuing to drive interest in our systems. We continue to convert pipeline to backlog and deliver further growth. We look forward to future deliveries and additional opportunities to deploy our assets to our customer base here in the United States and to our partners in Latin America, the Middle East, and now also to the European Union, and other allied nations."





For additional information about OPT and its services, please visit our website



Ocean Power Technologies



.







ABOUT





OCEAN





POWER





TECHNOLOGIES







OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy



®



platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V



®



unmanned surface vehicles (USV’s) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the continued success of its WAM-V



®



operations and conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.