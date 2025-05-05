Ocean Power Technologies to Host Fireside Chat on May 6, 2025, Featuring CEO Dr. Philipp Stratmann

Ocean Power Technologies will discuss business performance and future prospects in a fireside chat on May 6, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT) announced it will participate in a fireside chat on May 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET, where CEO Dr. Philipp Stratmann will discuss the company's recent performance and future prospects. The event aims to strengthen the company's engagement with the investor community, although there will be no Q&A session. A replay will be available on OPT's investor website. OPT specializes in low-carbon marine power solutions and services for various industries, offering products like their PowerBuoy® platforms and WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles. The company is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California.

Potential Positives

Participation in a fireside chat demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with the investor community.

Dr. Philipp Stratmann, the President and CEO, will discuss recent performance and future prospects, which can enhance investor confidence.

The event presents an opportunity for the company to highlight its innovative solutions in the low-carbon marine power sector.

Potential Negatives

The lack of a question-and-answer session may limit investor engagement and transparency regarding the company's performance and future prospects.



The reliance on forward-looking statements emphasizes uncertainty and potential risks, which could lead to decreased investor confidence.



The press release does not provide specific details about recent performance, which may leave investors wanting more concrete information about the company's current standing.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the upcoming fireside chat?

The fireside chat is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET.

Who will be speaking at the fireside chat?

Dr. Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of Ocean Power Technologies, will be speaking.

Will there be a question-and-answer session during the chat?

No, there will be no question-and-answer session at this event.

Where can I find the replay of the presentation?

A replay will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of the OPT website.

What services does Ocean Power Technologies provide?

OPT offers low-carbon marine power solutions, data services, and unmanned surface vehicles for various sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$OPTT Insider Trading Activity

$OPTT insiders have traded $OPTT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPTT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERENCE JAMES CRYAN purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $14,800

PETER E. SLAIBY purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $6,713

$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



