Ocean Power Technologies Expands Latin American Market Presence with New Reseller Agreement in Mexico

Ocean Power Technologies expands Latin American presence with a new reseller agreement targeting the Mexican offshore market.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT) announced a new reseller agreement with a partner in Latin America to enhance its presence in the Mexican offshore and maritime markets. This partnership aims to leverage the regional partner's expertise for business development, sales, and technical support, including a $3 million commitment for OPT's WAM-V® Unmanned Surface Vehicles. CEO Philipp Stratmann emphasized that this agreement is a significant step in expanding OPT's global reseller network and tapping into growth opportunities in Mexico's security, energy, and commercial sectors. This initiative follows recent agreements that solidify OPT's position in marine robotics and commitment to channel-driven growth and geographic expansion. For more information, visit Ocean Power Technologies' website.

The signing of a new reseller agreement enhances Ocean Power Technologies' commercial presence in Latin America, particularly in the Mexican offshore and maritime markets.

The agreement includes a $3 million purchase commitment for OPT's WAM-V® Unmanned Surface Vehicles, which will support growth and revenue generation.

This partnership aids in scaling OPT’s global reseller network and accessing high-growth markets, furthering the company's strategic goal of global expansion.

The continuation of recent agreements and deployments reinforces OPT’s position as a leader in the marine robotics sector, indicating ongoing momentum in the industry.

Despite the announcement of a new reseller agreement, there is a significant reliance on assumptions and estimates that could prove inaccurate, creating uncertainty regarding the success of the partnership and potential revenue realization.

The press release highlights the company's dependence on a new partner to expand into high-growth markets, raising concerns about the sustainability and effectiveness of its growth strategy without internal capacity improvements.

The mention of forward-looking statements emphasizes the risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s future plans, potentially undermining investor confidence in the company's projections.

What is the new agreement announced by Ocean Power Technologies?

OPT has signed a reseller agreement with a partner focused on the Mexican offshore and maritime markets, enhancing its commercial reach.

How does this partnership benefit Ocean Power Technologies?

This partnership expands OPT's commercial footprint in Latin America and improves access to high-growth markets for its marine solutions.

What products are included in the reseller agreement?

The agreement includes a $3 million commitment for OPT’s WAM-V® Unmanned Surface Vehicles and related services.

What markets will the new partner address in Mexico?

The partner will support security, energy, and commercial markets in Mexico, providing business development and technical support services.

Where is Ocean Power Technologies headquartered?

The headquarters of Ocean Power Technologies is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an office in Richmond, California.

$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”),



a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced the signing of a new reseller agreement with a Latin America-based partner focused on supporting the Mexican offshore and maritime markets.





This partnership significantly expands OPT’s commercial footprint across Latin America, leveraging the reseller’s regional presence and relationships within Mexico. Under the agreement, the partner will provide business development, sales, and technical support services. The agreement also includes a $3 million purchase commitment for OPT’s WAM-V® Unmanned Surface Vehicles.





“This agreement represents another key step forward in continuing to scale OPT’s global reseller network and unlocking additional high-growth markets,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies. “This partnership opens a strong channel to deploy our intelligent maritime solutions across security, energy, and commercial markets in Mexico. It builds on our existing momentum in Latin America and advances our broader goal of global expansion through strategic partnerships.”





This partnership follows a series of recent agreements and deployments that reinforce OPT’s position as a global leader in the marine robotics sector. The Company continues to prioritize channel-driven growth, scalable product deployments, and geographic expansion into high-potential markets.





For more information about Ocean Power Technologies, please visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com



,











ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES







OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles (USV's) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the potential success of our new reseller, the delivery of customer services, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.







Contact Information







Investors: 203-561-6945 or



investorrelations@oceanpowertech.com







Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or



MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com





