Ocean Power Loss Widens Y/Y in Q1, Backlog Skyrockets 184%

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT have declined 11.8% since reporting results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.5% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has risen 3.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 4.5% rally.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

The company reported revenues of $1.2 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2026 (ended July 31, 2025), down 9% from $1.3 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit turned into a small loss of $23,000 compared with a profit of $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses rose 44% year over year to $7.1 million, led by $2.1 million in higher non-cash stock-based compensation.

As a result, net loss widened to $7.4 million from $4.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Loss per share was 4 cents, slightly narrower than the 5 cents incurred in the prior year due to a higher share count.

Other Key Business Metrics

Ocean Power highlighted record backlog and pipeline growth. Backlog at the end of July 2025 stood at $15 million, representing a 184% upsurge from $5.3 million a year ago. The company’s pipeline grew 45% significantly to $133.5 million from $92 million in July 2024. These figures point to strong demand potential, though they have yet to translate into higher near-term revenues.

On the balance sheet, the company reported $10 million in combined cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of July 31, 2025, compared with $3.3 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. The increase primarily reflected proceeds from convertible notes of $9.9 million and an equity offering of $0.3 million. Net cash used in operating activities improved modestly to $5.6 million from $6.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Management Commentary

The company’s president and CEO, Philipp Stratmann, emphasized accelerating momentum across markets. He stated that customers are increasingly turning to OPT’s solutions that combine maritime autonomy, renewable power and advanced analytics.

Stratmann argued that record backlog and expanding pipeline demonstrate growing recognition of OPT’s technologies globally, positioning the company well to capture opportunities in autonomous and persistent maritime systems.

Factors Influencing Headline Numbers

The revenue decline reflected lower project activity than the prior year, while the gross margin contracted as costs outpaced revenues. Operating expenses surged primarily because of stock-based compensation, which contributed directly to the widening net loss. Despite these headwinds, backlog expansion suggests that current financial pressures may be transitional if orders begin to convert into revenues.

Another factor influencing results is the company’s effort to scale operations and invest in technology. In the quarter, Ocean Power unveiled a major upgrade to its Merrows Maritime Domain Awareness Solution, improving stability, security and interoperability across maritime platforms.

The company also opened an office at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International headquarters in Washington, DC, to strengthen government and industry engagement. These initiatives likely added to near-term expenses while laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

View

Management highlighted strong pipeline growth and increasing demand as indicators of confidence in long-term prospects. The emphasis was on positioning OPT for future revenue expansion rather than near-term profitability.

Other Developments

Ocean Power Technologies expanded its partnership with UAE-based Unique Group through a Master Services Agreement. This agreement positions Unique Group as the execution partner for non-defense WAM-V unmanned surface vehicle projects in the UAE. It includes the immediate leasing of a WAM-V 22, with plans for fleet expansion and revenue sharing.

Additionally, OPT intends to establish a dedicated maintenance, repair and overhaul hub in the UAE, which may enhance recurring revenue streams and provide scalable support for regional growth.

The company also reinforced its policy leadership role, with CEO Philipp Stratmann testifying before the New Jersey Legislature about opportunities in the U.S. marine energy sector. By engaging in industry and policy discussions, OPT aims to influence favorable regulations and expand market opportunities in renewable marine power.

