Ocean Harvest Bolsters Board with Global Expertise

May 30, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Plc (GB:OHT) has released an update.

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Plc, a leader in seaweed-based animal feed additives, has announced the appointment of Gerina Eberl-Hancock and Riaan Van Dyk as Non-Executive Directors. Both appointees bring extensive global experience in the food and animal nutrition industries, poised to support the company’s growth ambitions in these markets. CEO Mark Williams expresses enthusiasm for the diversity and expertise the new board members will contribute to their global business strategy.

