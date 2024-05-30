Ocean Harvest Bolsters Board with Global Expertise

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Plc (GB:OHT) has released an update.

Ocean Harvest Technology Group Plc, a leader in seaweed-based animal feed additives, has announced the appointment of Gerina Eberl-Hancock and Riaan Van Dyk as Non-Executive Directors. Both appointees bring extensive global experience in the food and animal nutrition industries, poised to support the company’s growth ambitions in these markets. CEO Mark Williams expresses enthusiasm for the diversity and expertise the new board members will contribute to their global business strategy.

For further insights into GB:OHT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.