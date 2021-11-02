Ocean Data Startup Sofar Scores A Nearly $40 Million Funding Round

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Oceans cover the vast majority of the Earth's surface — 71%, to be exact. And yet so much of what occurs on the water goes completely unobserved by humans.

But thanks to a $39 million fundraising round revealed on Monday by the ocean data start-up Sofar, a much clearer picture of the seas is on the horizon.

Deep Blue Something

With its new funding raised in a Series B with Union Square Ventures and the Foundry Group, Sofar is seeking to expand its data-collecting capacity across all four (OK, five) oceans. Specifically, the start-up will increase its armada of drifting "Spotter" buoys by a magnitude of thousands.

While not as advanced as the expensive buoys deployed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, each Spotter — which can cost as little as $5,000 a float — can provide real-time wind, wave, temperature, and ocean-current information.

So far for Sofar, there's been a steady tide of public and private sector customers hungry for its stats:

Data from Sofar's buoys improve weather forecasts, aid ship captains in charting routes around rough waters, and provide climate scientists with information on how the seas are shifting.

Among Sofar's customers are the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the World Meteorological Organization, shipping carriers such as Berge Bulk, foreign governments, and around 70 universities.

Marriage At Sea: Sofar didn't always make its buoys. In 2019, the company joined forces with start-ups OpenROV, which makes underwater drones, and Spoondrift, which manufactures the floating beacons. Together, the trio scored a $7 million Series A from Solar City co-founder (and Elon Musk's cousin) Peter Rive. A Musk interested in a vast, unexplored space? Go figure.

