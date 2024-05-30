Ocean Biomedical Faces Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice and Delays

An update from Ocean Biomedical (OCEA) is now available.

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. has delayed its quarterly report filing, leading to a notice from Nasdaq for non-compliance with its listing rules. The company is required to submit a compliance plan by June 14, 2024, and file the overdue report by October 14, 2024. This delay currently does not affect its stock trading status, but there’s no guarantee that continued delays won’t impact it in the future. Ocean Biomedical aims to file the pending report promptly.

