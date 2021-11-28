Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Ocean Bio-Chem's shares on or after the 3rd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ocean Bio-Chem stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of $10. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Ocean Bio-Chem has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ocean Bio-Chem paid out just 12% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Ocean Bio-Chem paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:OBCI Historic Dividend November 28th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Ocean Bio-Chem's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 78% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Ocean Bio-Chem has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Ocean Bio-Chem an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Ocean Bio-Chem today.

So while Ocean Bio-Chem looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ocean Bio-Chem (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

