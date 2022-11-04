Occidental's (OXY) Q3 Earnings to Gain From Strong Production

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.9%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Occidental’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have been driven by strong production from its domestic assets, with a robust contribution from the Permian Basin.



Contributions from the Gulf of Mexico and International assets are likely to have boosted the performance of the company in the third quarter. Oil from the Horn Mountain West field offshore Gulf of Mexico is expected to have boosted production volumes in the reported quarter.



However, lower sulfur prices are likely to have impacted the midstream business in the third quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter crude oil production is pegged at 620 thousand barrels of oil per day. For natural gas, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is pegged at 1,679 thousand cubic feet per day.



Occidental expects total production of 1,140-1,170 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and output from Permian Resources of 523-533 MBOE/d.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Occidental this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Occidental’s Earnings ESP is -1.77%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Occidental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

