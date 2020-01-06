US Markets

Occidental to slash Western Midstream interest below 50%

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Monday it would reduce its economic interest in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners Lp to less than 50% in 2020.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N said on Monday it would reduce its economic interest in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners Lp WES.N to less than 50% in 2020.

Occidental said it had reached agreements with Western, acquired in 2019 as part of its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp, enabling Western to operate on an independent basis.

Western Midstream is structured as a master limited partnership, a tax-efficient vehicle used by a number of U.S. pipeline firms. Occidental fully owns the general partner stake, which effectively controls Western Midstream, and around 55% of Western Midstream's limited partner units.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 1760), outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular