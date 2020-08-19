US Markets
OXY

Occidental to sell some Colorado, Utah assets for $1.33 bln

Contributors
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it will sell some of its Wyoming, Colorado and Utah assets to Orion Mine Finance for about $1.33 billion, as the oil and gas producer looks to cut the debt it took on with its purchase of Anadarko.

Adds details on Occidental's debt, Orion deal, background

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N said on Wednesday it will sell some of its Wyoming, Colorado and Utah assets to Orion Mine Finance for about $1.33 billion, as the oil and gas producer looks to cut the debt it took on with its purchase of Anadarko.

Occidental has been trying to divest assets to whittle down its $36 billion of long-term debt, a bulk of which was taken on during its $38 billion Anadarko Petroleum deal last year, an ill-timed bet on oil prices rising.

It expects to receive $2 billion or more in asset sales this year, and has about $4.5 billion in notes due next year.

The Orion deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, will see Occidental sell about 4.5 million mineral acres and 1 million fee surface acres. The company will, however, retain its core assets in the Rockies, including the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Occidental acquired millions of mineral and surface acres in Wyoming and Colorado with the purchase of Anadarko, and hoped at one point to fetch as much as $700 million for the assets, according to people familiar with the initial sale plans.

It no longer plans to sell Algerian assets it had once hoped to sell to France's Total to pay down debt, Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said, calling Algeria a "core asset." Algerian authorities had moved to block Total's acquisition.

Occidental is still marketing assets in Ghana.

The company was advised by RBC Capital Markets, CBRE Group Inc and Latham & Watkins LLP, while Orion was advised by Citi and Shearman & Sterling LLP.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shinjini Ganguli)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular