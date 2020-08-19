Occidental to sell some Colorado, Utah assets for $1.33 bln

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N said on Wednesday it will sell its Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah Land Grant assets to Orion Mine Finance for about $1.33 billion.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, includes about 4.5 million mineral acres and 1 million fee surface acres.

Occidental said the transaction will initially include about 2.5 million mineral acres derived from the land grant in Colorado, including its core DJ Basin position.

