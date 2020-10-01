Markets
OXY

Occidental To Sell Its Onshore Assets In Colombia To Carlyle Group - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Occidental (OXY) has agreed to sell its onshore assets in Colombia to The Carlyle Group for total consideration of approximately $825 million, with $700 million up front and the remainder payable subject to certain production and commodity price targets. The deal includes operations and working interests in the Llanos Norte, Middle Magdalena and Putumayo Basins.

Occidental said it has announced over $2 billion of divestitures in 2020 that are anticipated to close by year-end. The company continues to advance additional asset sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular