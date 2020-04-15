Occidental to Pay Buffett's Berkshire a Stock Premium to Conserve Cash

At a time of ultralow oil prices, Occidental Petroleum is issuing more than 17 million shares to pay the dividend on Berkshire Hathaway’s preferred stock stake and save $200 million in cash.

Occidental (ticker: OXY) will issue 17,274,130 shares to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire (BRK.A), a move that will be nearly 2% dilutive. Occidental is effectively paying Berkshire a premium to save $200 million in cash.

Based on Occidental’s closing price of $14.90 on Tuesday, the shares issued to Berkshire were worth about $257 million—more than the quarterly cash dividend of $200 million on the 8% preferred. The higher payment reflects a 10% discount received by Berkshire on any common dividend payments and the formula for calculating dividend if paid in stock.

It will be interesting to see whether Buffett decides to hold the Occidental stock or sell it. Berkshire held a modest stake of about 19 million shares of Occidental, or 2%, at the end of last year.

Shares of Occidental were off $1.75, or about 11%, to $13.15 in midmorning trading on Wednesday, perhaps reflecting the potential overhang from any sales by Berkshire of Occidental common shares.

The decision to pay the dividend in stock is likely a painful one for Occidental since it is issuing shares at a huge discount to where its stock traded a year ago—around $65.

But Occidental has been under pressure because of heavy debt from its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum last year for $57 billion. The company has sharply reduced capital expenditures this year and cut operating expenses in response to the sharp drop in oil prices.

The Berkshire stake allowed Occidental to win Anadarko. But Buffett clearly drove a hard bargain in negotiating the deal with Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub last April.

Analysts, including Phil Gresh of J.P. Morgan, had earlier anticipated that Occidental would likely choose to conserve cash and pay the Berkshire preferred dividend in stock.

Here’s how Occidental determined how much stock to issue to Berkshire under the terms of the preferred agreement.

The 10-day volume weighted average price of Occidental shares following the dividend declaration date of March 26 was $12.86. Berkshire gets a 10% discount off that price, resulting in a price of $11.57. That price is divided into $200 million, the quarterly dividend rate, to come up with the share issuance of 17,274,120.

Those shares are now worth about $227 million with Wednesday’s decline in Occidental shares.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

