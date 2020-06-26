Occidental talks high yields on debut junk trade

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, June 26 (IFR) - Occidental Petroleum announced price talk Friday on a three-part bond as bankers test appetite for the debt laden oil company's first ever junk rated bond.

Leads are now talking 7.75%-8% on a five-year tranche, 8.25%-8.5% on a seven-year and 8.75%-8.875% on a 10-year ahead of expected pricing today.

At those levels, the deal appears to be gaining some traction. Books were heard reaching US$2.4bn on what is expected to be a US$1.5bn offering, with around 50 accounts involved, said one investor.

At first glance, those yields look substantially wide to Occidental's curve, where similar tenors have been changing hands at around 6.5%.

Yet with its 2024s and 2029s trading at low dollar prices of 86.25 and 78.50, investors will want to be compensated for the downside risks of buying a bond closer to par.

The logic here is that a bond bought at par has further to fall if the company faces trouble and less upside potential than one with a lower dollar price if Occidental's credit metrics improve.

That is important for buyside accounts seeking exposure to Occidental, which still needs to prove it can turn its fortunes around after the Covid-19 induced oil rout has raised further questions about its ill-timed purchase of Anadarko last year.

"In stressed situations, low dollar bonds are more attractive, and build in higher margin of safety," said another investor.

The company, once a high-grade credit, has quickly slipped into junk territory over the course of the last 10 months and faces substantial maturity walls - part of which it hopes to refinance with this deal. L1N2E2112

The US$1.5bn deal is expected to only make a small dent in what is just over US$11bn of debt coming due in 2021 and 2022.

Indeed, leads are balancing the company's desire to upsize today's deal with the need to ensure good secondary performance ahead of what is likely to be more refinancing forays in the future, say investors.

"We are probably going to skip this deal," said a third portfolio manager. "They will need to come back to market as their assets sales haven't gone through."

Citigroup, JP Morgan, RBC, WFS, Barclays, Bank of America, HSBC, MUFG, Societe General and SMBC are bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BB- and price today.

(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by David Bell)

