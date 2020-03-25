Occidental slashes budget again amid oil price rout

US Markets

Occidental Petroleum Corp on Wednesday slashed its spending forecast for the year, the second cut this month by the debt-laden oil producer amid tumbling crude prices.

The company said it now forecasts full-year capital spending to be in a range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, down from the revised forecast of $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion it had provided on March 10.

Initially, Occidental had slotted a spending budget of up to $5.4 billion for the year.

