Occidental says it will not compromise buybacks to fund direct air capture plants

HOUSTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N on Wednesday said it is not willing to compromise its buyback program to fund direct air capture (DAC) plants in the United States.

The company is in talks with a potential partner to fund DAC plants, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said in a webcast to discuss the company's first quarter results.

Occidental will limit capital spending in low carbon initiatives this year to a maximum of $600 million, she said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

