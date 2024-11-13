Occidental says evaluating multiple 2035 activities

Says evaluating considering the recent commodity price volatility. Says Permian, Midland Basin teams “excelled,” surpassing production guidance.
- Occidental Petroleum price target raised to $71 from $70 at Stephens
- OXY Earnings: Occidental Petroleum Smashes EPS Estimates
- Occidental Petroleum reports Q3 EPS $1.00, consensus 74c
- Occidental Petroleum sees Q4 total production 1.43-1.47Mboed
- Occidental Petroleum call volume above normal and directionally bullish
