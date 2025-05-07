Occidental Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Upcoming Conference Call

Occidental announces Q1 2025 financial results, conference call scheduled for May 8, 2025. Details available on their website.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which can be accessed on their website and the SEC's website. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern, with options to join via phone or webcast. Occidental is a leading international energy company, primarily engaged in oil and gas production in the U.S. and other regions, and focuses on carbon management and low-carbon technologies through its subsidiaries. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Occidental is positioned as one of the largest oil and gas producers in the U.S., highlighting its significant market presence and operational scale.

The announcement of a conference call to discuss financial results demonstrates transparency and commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders.

Occidental's focus on advancing leading-edge technologies and solutions through its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary indicates a proactive approach to sustainability and emission reduction in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What are Occidental's Q1 2025 financial results?

Occidental announced its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, which can be accessed on their website.

How can I access the earnings release?

The earnings release is available in the Investor Relations section of oxy.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

When is the conference call to discuss financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

How can I join the conference call?

You can call 1-866-871-6512 or access the call via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Pre-registration is also available.

What is Occidental's focus regarding carbon management?

Occidental emphasizes advancing a lower-carbon world through its leadership in carbon management and innovative technologies.

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 550 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 628 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

HOUSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Occidental



(NYSE: OXY) today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results. The earnings release and accompanying financial schedules can be accessed via the



Investor Relations



section of the company’s website,



oxy.com



. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.





The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at



oxy.com/investors.



Participants may pre-register for the conference call at



https://dpregister.com/sreg/10197735/feb22db66a



. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website within several hours after the call is completed.







About Occidental









Occidental



is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest



oil and gas producers



in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of America. Our



midstream and marketing segment



provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas, and includes our



Oxy Low Carbon Ventures



subsidiary, which is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Our chemical subsidiary



OxyChem



manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. We are dedicated to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit



Oxy.com



for more information.







Contacts













Media









Investors











Eric Moses





R. Jordan Tanner









713-497-2017





713-552-8811













eric_moses@oxy.com













investors@oxy.com











