Occidental Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Occidental (OXY) Monday announced third-quarter net income of $661 million or $0.65 per share, compared to net income of $964 million or $0.98 per share last year.

Adjusted income was $649 million, or $0.64 per share, for the third quarter, compared to $977 million or $1.00 per share, last year.

Total revenues were $6.72 billion, compared to $7.15 billion last year.

