Markets
OXY

Occidental Q1 Profit Surges On Gain From OxyChem Sale

May 06, 2026 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), a company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, posted a surge in its net income for the first quarter, helped by a gain on the sale of OxyChem, despite lower revenues.

The company's attributable net profit reached $3.175 billion in the quarter, with an equivalent EPS of $3.13, including a $3.12 billion gain from the sale of Oxychem within discontinued operations. This compares to last year's net profit of $766 million, with an equivalent EPS of $0.77.

On an adjusted basis, profit from continuing operations was $1.070 billion or $1.06 per share, compared to $860 million or $0.87 per share last year, reflecting strong operational performance.

Energy company's quarterly revenues and other income totaled $5.109 billion, but slightly lower than last year's $5.738 billion.

Total company production for the first quarter averaged 1,426 MBOE/D, surpassing last year's 1,391 MBOE/D.

Shares of OXY ended Tuesday's Trading on the NYSE at $59.34, down $0.93 or 1.54 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.