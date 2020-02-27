World Markets

Occidental posts quarterly loss on impairment, charges

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Occidental Petroleum Corp reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, as it took more than $1.7 billion in impairment and other charges.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, as it took more than $1.7 billion in impairment and other charges.

The oil and gas producer reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $1.34 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $706 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarterly results included charges related to the company's Western Midstream stake sale as well as severance, integration and other costs stemming from the Anadarko deal.

Total average daily production volume for the fourth quarter rose to 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 700,000 boepd a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/2T7EiwR)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular