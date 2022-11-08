Occidental posts higher third-quarter profit

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N on Tuesday posted a jump in third-quarter profit, becoming the latest U.S. shale producer to benefit from soaring oil prices.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $2.55 billion, or $2.52 a share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $628 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

