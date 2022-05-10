US Markets
OXY

Occidental posts first-quarter profit on soaring oil prices

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

U.S. shale producer Occidental Petroleum Corp posted a quarterly profit compared to a year-ago loss, as it benefited from soaring oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Removes extraneous word 'cents' in second paragraph

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N posted a quarterly profit compared to a year-ago loss, as it benefited from soaring oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The company's net profit came in at $4.7 billion, or $4.65 a share, in the first quarter, versus a net loss of $346 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Occidental emerged as S&P 500 winner in Q1 2022https://tmsnrt.rs/3N3VufW

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular