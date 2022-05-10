Occidental posts first-quarter profit on soaring oil prices

Removes extraneous word 'cents' in second paragraph

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N posted a quarterly profit compared to a year-ago loss, as it benefited from soaring oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The company's net profit came in at $4.7 billion, or $4.65 a share, in the first quarter, versus a net loss of $346 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

