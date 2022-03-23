Occidental plans $275 million in 2022 for carbon capture projects

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum OXY.N on Wednesday disclosed plans to boost its carbon sequestration business in the long term, with $275 million in investments this year.

The company plans to have three carbon sequestration hubs online by 2025 and 70 direct air capture facilities by 2035, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said in a presentation to investors.

