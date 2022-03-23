US Markets
OXY

Occidental plans $275 million in 2022 for carbon capture projects

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum on Wednesday disclosed plans to boost its carbon sequestration business in the long term, with $275 million in investments this year.

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum OXY.N on Wednesday disclosed plans to boost its carbon sequestration business in the long term, with $275 million in investments this year.

The company plans to have three carbon sequestration hubs online by 2025 and 70 direct air capture facilities by 2035, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said in a presentation to investors.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular