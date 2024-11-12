Occidental Petroleum's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Occidental Petroleum. Our analysis of options history for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $2,429,711, and 9 were calls, valued at $780,442.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $47.5 to $62.5 for Occidental Petroleum during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.5 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.8 $55.00 $1.4M 15.7K 3.0K OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.9 $12.8 $12.9 $62.50 $250.2K 1.2K 202 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $52.50 $194.3K 2.3K 301 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $12.9 $13.0 $62.50 $176.8K 1.2K 344 OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.6 $1.57 $1.6 $50.00 $160.0K 4.5K 1.4K

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of nearly 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,234 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of roughly 50% oil and natural gas liquids and 50% natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Occidental Petroleum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Occidental Petroleum's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,960,348, with OXY's price down by -0.83%, positioned at $50.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Occidental Petroleum

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $63.333333333333336.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $57. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $56. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Occidental Petroleum, maintaining a target price of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

